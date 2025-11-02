Robert Kiyosaki Suggests Bitcoin, Ethereum As Safe Havens Ahead Of Anticipated Market Crash: 'Millions Will Be Wiped Out, Protect Yourself'

Robert Kiyosaki has once again advocated for Bitcoin and Ethereum as potential safeguards against an impending significant financial crash.

Kiyosaki foresees a worldwide economic downturn in November. He shared these thoughts on his X account on Sunday.

Kiyosaki cautioned that the crash could obliterate millions of investors, especially those with investments in traditional assets such as stocks or bank savings. He proposed that silver, gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum could act as defensive investments during the crash.

Kiyosaki has shown support for digital assets in the past. Last October, he questioned the traditional 60/40 investment rule that favors stocks and bonds, advocating for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as better long-term alternatives.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading higher by 0.24% and 1.14%, respectively. Bitcoin was priced at $110,081.79, while Ethereum stands at $3,876.06.

Kiyosaki’s endorsement of Bitcoin and Ethereum as potential safe havens during a financial crash underscores the growing recognition of digital assets as viable investment alternatives.

His critique of the traditional 60/40 investment rule further emphasizes the shifting investment landscape, with digital assets increasingly being viewed as superior long-term alternatives.

This shift in perspective could potentially influence a broader acceptance and adoption of digital currencies, even as traditional markets face uncertainty.

