October 31, 2025 3:00 PM

Bitcoin AT $109,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is consolidating around the $109,000 level as traders predict an upward momentum over the upcoming weeks.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$109,474.12
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,861.69
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$185.87
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.51
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1854
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059938

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 140,035 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $418.82 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Bittensor and Aster.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards observed strong liquidity between the $100,000 and $107,000 range, marking it as a key demand zone with heavy buy and sell activity.

ShardiB2 cautioned that Bitcoin's weekly chart "does not look that bad" when zoomed out.

Javon Marks noted that Bitcoin remains in a bullish trend, with the potential for a 13%+ move that could push prices above $126,219 and set new all-time highs, emphasizing that BTC is currently bullish.

CryptoBullet pointed out a massive bearish divergence on the weekly RSI, calling it a "true horror sight" for traders.

