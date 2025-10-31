Bitcoin AT $109,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound

Bitcoin is consolidating around the $109,000 level as traders predict an upward momentum over the upcoming weeks.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 140,035 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $418.82 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Bittensor and Aster.
Notable Developments:
- Trader Shorts $1 Million In Ethereum: ‘The Rally May Never Materialize, It’s a Bear Market’
- Solana, Bitcoin Are The ‘Two Ways To Win’ In Crypto, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Says
- Kalshi’s Trojan Horse: How The Prediction Market Leader Is Inching Further Into DeFi
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Calls Payments The ‘Next Big Use Case’ For Crypto — Sees Potential For Stablecoins In This Space
- Coinbase Jumps On Big Q3 Beat As Analysts Back ‘Everything Exchange’ Push
Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards observed strong liquidity between the $100,000 and $107,000 range, marking it as a key demand zone with heavy buy and sell activity.
ShardiB2 cautioned that Bitcoin's weekly chart "does not look that bad" when zoomed out.
Javon Marks noted that Bitcoin remains in a bullish trend, with the potential for a 13%+ move that could push prices above $126,219 and set new all-time highs, emphasizing that BTC is currently bullish.
CryptoBullet pointed out a massive bearish divergence on the weekly RSI, calling it a "true horror sight" for traders.
