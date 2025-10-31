Bitcoin AT $109,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound

Bitcoin is consolidating around the $109,000 level as traders predict an upward momentum over the upcoming weeks.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $109,474.12 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,861.69 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $185.87 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.51 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1854 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9938

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 140,035 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $418.82 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Bittensor and Aster.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards observed strong liquidity between the $100,000 and $107,000 range, marking it as a key demand zone with heavy buy and sell activity.

ShardiB2 cautioned that Bitcoin's weekly chart "does not look that bad" when zoomed out.

Javon Marks noted that Bitcoin remains in a bullish trend, with the potential for a 13%+ move that could push prices above $126,219 and set new all-time highs, emphasizing that BTC is currently bullish.

CryptoBullet pointed out a massive bearish divergence on the weekly RSI, calling it a "true horror sight" for traders.

