Bitcoin Back To $110,000: Are The Bear Market Calls Premature?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is holding near $110,000, rebounding sharply after widespread calls for a drop below $100,000.

What Happened: Data from Santiment shows retail fear spiked to its highest since the last crash as Bitcoin dipped to $107,000, triggering a wave of bearish sentiment across social media.

Yet, as fear and doubt peaked, Bitcoin staged a relief rally, mirroring earlier patterns.

On Oct. 17, similar bearish calls preceded a 12% rebound over the next 10 days.

Now, after another round of sub-$100,000 predictions on Oct. 30, BTC climbed right back to $110,000 by Oct. 31.

Sentiment advises to be a contrarian and buy when the crowd is fearful, sell when the crowd is greedy.

Why It Matters: Historically, Bitcoin thrives when the crowd turns fearful.

Glassnode data shows BTC is retesting the 0.85 cost-basis band (~$109,000), a level that has marked major reversals in past cycles.

Losing it risks a move toward $98,000 but holding it could spark the next leg higher.

Analyst Chris Beamish noted that every dip of the Fear & Greed Index below 30 this cycle has aligned with a local bottom, an indicator now flashing again.

With sentiment washed out and traders capitulating, the setup may favour contrarians once more.

