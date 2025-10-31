Solana, Bitcoin Are The 'Two Ways To Win' In Crypto, Bitwise's Matt Hougan Says

Bitwise‘s Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan says the best crypto investments offer "two ways to win," pointing to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) as prime examples.

What Happened: In a detailed X thread, Hougan explained that Bitcoin investors benefit both from the expansion of the global "store of value" market, now worth roughly $27.5 trillion (gold $25 trillion, BTC $2.5 trillion), and from Bitcoin gaining a larger share of that market.

If the market doubles to $55 trillion, BTC could double even without higher dominance; if its share doubles from 9% to 18%, it could again double.

A tenfold expansion with BTC keeping its share could send its price 10x higher, and parity with gold's 50% share would imply ~$6.5 million per coin.

Solana's Setup

Hougan said Solana offers a similar "two-way win."

Investors are betting on both the growth of the stablecoin and tokenization market and Solana's rising share within it.

Ethereum leads the space, followed by Tron, Binance Smart Chain, and Solana, together worth $768 billion, with Solana at ~14%.

He expects this market to grow massively as stablecoins, and tokenized assets reshape global finance.

Solana's speed, simplicity, and community strength, plus major validations like Western Union choosing Solana for its upcoming stablecoin, reinforce its upside.

What's Next: Hougan says Solana's dual exposure to market expansion and share gains makes it a high-conviction long-term play, similar to Bitcoin. "You're getting two high-conviction bets for the price of one," he concluded.

While humility is essential in crypto investing, stacking these dual growth drivers increases the odds of success and makes Solana an attractive long-term play.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Solana is trading near key support around $180, aligned with the 200-day SMA and backed by strong on-chain accumulation of 24.5 million SOL.

Holding this level could spark a rebound toward $240–$290, while a break below may lead to deeper losses toward $115 or $50.

