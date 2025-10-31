Bitcoin Reclaims $110,000 After Bloody Thursday For Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Bitcoin has reclaimed the $110,000 level after four straight days of losses caused $872.33 million across 218,161 traders on Thursday.

Spot ETFs saw heavy outflows, with Bitcoin funds losing $488.4 million and Ethereum funds $184.3 million.

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin briefly fell below $107,000 before reclaiming it, though it continues to struggle above $110,000, a sign of potential weakness.

A move above $112,000 is needed to spark a broader recovery, while failure to do so could risk a drop below $100,000.

Lennaert Snyder highlighted that Bitcoin swept liquidity under $106,667 before rebounding.

He sees $111,300 as the next key resistance level, a zone to watch for potential short setups on rejection or long entries if reclaimed.

A higher low near $108,160 is possible but considered risky.

Michael van de Poppe observed that Ethereum is positioned for accumulation, testing its 20-week moving average in confluence with strong higher-timeframe support. He suggests this area presents a compelling long-term opportunity, noting that "corrections don't last forever."

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez expects Solana to maintain its bullish outlook as long as it holds the $190 support. Staying above this level could fuel a rebound toward $240 and potentially $300.

Trader CW pointed out that XRP currently faces two short-term selling walls. If these are cleared, there's minimal resistance until the $3 mark, opening room for a sharp upside move.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $109,699.19 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,831.98 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $186.35 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.49

The meme coin market cap fell 4.5% in the past 24 hours to $60.7 billion, underperforming the broader crypto market. Frog-themed coins led the decline with an 8.3% drop, followed by Solana-based meme coins down 7.7%.

Analyst Martinez noted that around 440 million DOGE were sold within 72 hours, indicating significant whale activity.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1854 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9877

