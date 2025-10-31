Bitcoin,With,Golden,Stars,Showering,Down,On,It,A,3d
October 31, 2025 7:58 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $110,000 After Bloody Thursday For Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin has reclaimed the $110,000 level after four straight days of losses caused $872.33 million across 218,161 traders on Thursday.

Spot ETFs saw heavy outflows, with Bitcoin funds losing $488.4 million and Ethereum funds $184.3 million.

Eyes Glued!

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin briefly fell below $107,000 before reclaiming it, though it continues to struggle above $110,000, a sign of potential weakness.

A move above $112,000 is needed to spark a broader recovery, while failure to do so could risk a drop below $100,000.

Lennaert Snyder highlighted that Bitcoin swept liquidity under $106,667 before rebounding.

He sees $111,300 as the next key resistance level, a zone to watch for potential short setups on rejection or long entries if reclaimed.

A higher low near $108,160 is possible but considered risky.

Michael van de Poppe observed that Ethereum is positioned for accumulation, testing its 20-week moving average in confluence with strong higher-timeframe support. He suggests this area presents a compelling long-term opportunity, noting that "corrections don't last forever."

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez expects Solana to maintain its bullish outlook as long as it holds the $190 support. Staying above this level could fuel a rebound toward $240 and potentially $300.

Trader CW pointed out that XRP currently faces two short-term selling walls. If these are cleared, there's minimal resistance until the $3 mark, opening room for a sharp upside move.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$109,699.19
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,831.98
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$186.35
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.49

The meme coin market cap fell 4.5% in the past 24 hours to $60.7 billion, underperforming the broader crypto market. Frog-themed coins led the decline with an 8.3% drop, followed by Solana-based meme coins down 7.7%.

Analyst Martinez noted that around 440 million DOGE were sold within 72 hours, indicating significant whale activity.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1854
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059877
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$110298.721.85%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.18652.11%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3874.091.86%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000102.16%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$188.382.01%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.523.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved