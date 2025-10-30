EXCLUSIVE: Top Crypto CEO Backs Cathie Wood's $1 Million Target For Bitcoin, Here's How Long It's Going To Take

Hardware wallet firm Trezor‘s CEO, Matej Zak, is on board with Ark Invest's Cathie Wood's bold call that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could eventually hit $1 million — but cautions that such levels may still be a long way off.

Speaking with Benzinga, Zak said, “I believe it will happen at some point…For the million…10 years is my guess.”

His comments come as institutional investors continue to dominate the cryptocurrency market following the launch last year of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., while retail participation remains relatively muted.

Though Wood sees 2030 as the magic year, Zak’s decade-long horizon suggests a belief in gradual, structural growth rather than speculative frenzy. Still, he acknowledged that there’s uncertainty ahead: “I hope it happens…”

Retail Pick-up Expected in 2026

Zak expects 2026 to be the year when retail investors re-enter the market in a meaningful way.

“I'm hoping that Q4 is actually when the price will go up,” he said.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost ground in recent weeks amid global uncertainty, and fell on Thursday, after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for another interest-rate cut this year.

Trezor Sales Rise And Fall With Bitcoin

Zak also noted that Trezor’s hardware wallet sales are tightly linked to Bitcoin's price.

“Our sales correlate so much with the Bitcoin price,” he said. “Whenever it goes up, we see it instantly… It’s super correlated.”

The cryptocurrency rally this year has been driven by more supportive policies under President Donald Trump, demand from institutional investors, and Bitcoin’s deepening integration with global financial markets.

BTC Price Action: At Bitcoin's current price of around $109,089, it would need to climb nearly 9-fold to hit the $1 million mark.

