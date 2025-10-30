DOGE And SHIB Are Done — This BONK Chart Shows 108% Upside

Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) trades near $0.0000134 after defending critical support, with charts signaling a potential breakout setup forming.

While Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) remain range-bound after weeks of fading momentum, BONK's setup stands out as the one still flashing upside potential.

Support Defense Draws Trader Attention

BONK Price Action (Source: TradingView)

BONK today hovers just above the $0.0000133–$0.0000138 support band after heavy selling pressure earlier in the session.

The decline followed a failed attempt to reclaim the $0.0000150 zone, with volume surging 71% as traders repositioned.

The chart shows a falling wedge pattern formed by a descending trendline since early October.

This structure often precedes sharp bullish reversals, especially when accompanied by oversold signals.

Technical Indicators Show Compression

The 4-hour RSI slipped to 27.8, firmly in oversold territory.

This indicates sellers may be exhausted and momentum could shift toward a rebound.

Immediate support sits at $0.0000133, defended several times over the past two weeks.

Sustained trade above this level is essential to avoid testing the next floor at $0.0000128.

EMA readings show the 20-EMA at $0.0000144 and 50-EMA at $0.0000146, forming near-term resistance.

A breakout above this range would confirm trend reversal potential and target the 100-EMA near $0.0000152.

Breakout Setup Builds Above $0.0000145

The wedge pattern signals compression that usually precedes directional expansion.

If BONK clears the descending trendline at $0.0000145, buyers could drive price toward $0.0000166 and $0.0000170.

A measured wedge projection suggests potential for an extended rally toward $0.000027, representing more than 100% upside from current levels.

Rising turnover supports this case, showing that accumulation may already be underway.

Image: Shutterstock