Bitcoin Slips Top $110,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide 3% On Thursday

Bitcoin is back to $110,000 as weak ETF inflows and fading expectations of a December rate cut weigh on bullish sentiment.

Over the past 24 hours, liquidations totaled $829.46 million across 167,509 traders, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index falling deeper into the fear zone at 34.

Spot ETFs saw sharp outflows, with Bitcoin funds losing $470.7 million and Ethereum funds $81.4 million on Wednesday.

According to Glassnode, the spike in ETF outflows reflects mounting sell pressure from TradFi investors and waning institutional demand.

Michael van de Poppe noted that despite Bitcoin failing to hold the $112,000 level, the bullish "dip and higher low" structure remains intact. He expects a breakout above $112,000 to trigger a run toward new all-time highs in November.

Crypto trader Jelle observed that Bitcoin may be forming a higher low, shaping an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern that could lift prices back above $116,000. He remains patient, waiting for confirmation before acting.

Ted Pillows pointed out that Ethereum lost its $4,000 support despite several bullish macro catalysts, a 25 bps Fed rate cut, the approaching end of QT, and revived US-China trade talks, suggesting either a bear trap or the start of a deeper correction.

Altcoin Gordon highlighted that XRP is holding strong at key support, targeting $2.69 as the next upside level.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $110,044.67 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,898.11 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $192.17 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.55

The meme coin market cap slipped 1.5% over the past 24 hours to $62.4 billion, tracking the broader crypto market decline. PolitFi meme coins extended their strength for a third straight day with a 13.2% surge, while Solana-based meme coins held steady with 0.9% gains. The biggest loser was the AI Meme category, down 11.3%.

EtherNasyonal observed that Dogecoin continues to mirror its historical cycle structure, with momentum gradually building above key support. The setup remains intact — it's now a matter of patience before the next potential breakout.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1889 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9984

