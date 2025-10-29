Why Is Trump Memecoin Soaring As Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumble?

The Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin erupted into a double-digit rally on Wednesday amid reports that the project's issuer is in talks to buy crowdfunding platform Republic.

TRUMP Overshadows Bitcoin, Ethereum

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based token jumped nearly 13%, becoming one of the market's biggest gainers in the last 24 hours. Trading volume surged 50% to $2.75 billion, indicating high liquidity and trader interest.

TRUMP shrugged off declines in blue-chip currencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which fell 1.54% and 1.18%, respectively.

A New Use Case For Memecoin?

The sharp rally comes after Bloomberg reported that Fight Fight Fight LLC, the memecoin's issuer, is considering buying the U.S. operations of Republic, citing people familiar with the matter.

Republic is a retail-focused platform that offers investors a chance to buy equity startup companies and opportunities across a wide range of fields.

If the deal goes through, TRUMP could see increased use in startup fundraising, sources told Bloomberg.

Fight Fight Fight LLC and Republic didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for confirmation.

TRUMP’s Volatile Journey In 2025

TRUMP was launched just before President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. The coin opened to a euphoric rally, before plummeting just as quickly. As of this writing, it was down 88% from its all-time highs.

The coin’s official website states that the memecoin has no connection to any political campaign or government office. However, Trump has been found promoting it on his official social media accounts.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $8.36, up 12.95% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

