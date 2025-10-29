Bitcoin Reclaims $110,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide 4% On Fed's 0.25% Rate Cut

Bitcoin dropped to $111,000, dragging the crypto market down 2.4% after the Federal Reserve's 0.25% rate cut announcement.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $110,876.85 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,920.94 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $194.33 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.61 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1931 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001023

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 146,874 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $555.80 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include OFFICIAL TRUMP, Zcash and Pi.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that five of the six FOMC meetings this year have coincided with Bitcoin pullbacks, with only one resulting in a short-lived rally.

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted that the Fed's 25 bps rate cut and plans to end QT sparked a classic sell-the-news reaction, pushing Bitcoin below $110,000.

Rekt Capital observed that Bitcoin has returned to a key support zone following Powell's remarks, with typical FOMC-induced volatility adding short-term pressure.

He emphasized that holding this level keeps the structure intact, but a breakdown could turn the outlook bearish — making tomorrow's session critical.

Echoing a similar view, Jelle said Bitcoin's reaction remains tied to FOMC jitters, and the next day's price movement will likely determine whether support holds or fails.

