Bitcoin Reclaims $110,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide 4% On Fed's 0.25% Rate Cut

Bitcoin dropped to $111,000, dragging the crypto market down 2.4% after the Federal Reserve's 0.25% rate cut announcement.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 146,874 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $555.80 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include OFFICIAL TRUMP, Zcash and Pi.
Notable Developments:
- XRP Soars 10% In A Week As New Report Highlights 14 Million XRP Burned
- Grayscale Launches Solana Staking ETF Under New SEC Framework
- Michael Saylor Targets $150,000 For Bitcoin As Strategy Breaks New Ground With S&P Rating
- CRCL Down 2%, But Circle’s USDC Outgrows USDT Under Trump-Backed GENIUS Act
- Changpeng Zhao Is Planning To Sue Elizabeth Warren Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks Tied To His 2023 Conviction: Report
- Coinbase Q3 Preview: Product Diversification, Acquisitions Create ‘A Compelling Opportunity’
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that five of the six FOMC meetings this year have coincided with Bitcoin pullbacks, with only one resulting in a short-lived rally.
Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted that the Fed's 25 bps rate cut and plans to end QT sparked a classic sell-the-news reaction, pushing Bitcoin below $110,000.
Rekt Capital observed that Bitcoin has returned to a key support zone following Powell's remarks, with typical FOMC-induced volatility adding short-term pressure.
He emphasized that holding this level keeps the structure intact, but a breakdown could turn the outlook bearish — making tomorrow's session critical.
Echoing a similar view, Jelle said Bitcoin's reaction remains tied to FOMC jitters, and the next day's price movement will likely determine whether support holds or fails.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.