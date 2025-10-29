Bitcoin
October 29, 2025 3:21 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $110,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide 4% On Fed's 0.25% Rate Cut

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin dropped to $111,000, dragging the crypto market down 2.4% after the Federal Reserve's 0.25% rate cut announcement.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$110,876.85
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,920.94
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$194.33
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.61
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1931
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001023

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 146,874 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $555.80 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers  include OFFICIAL TRUMP, Zcash and Pi.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that five of the six FOMC meetings this year have coincided with Bitcoin pullbacks, with only one resulting in a short-lived rally.

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted that the Fed's 25 bps rate cut and plans to end QT sparked a classic sell-the-news reaction, pushing Bitcoin below $110,000.

Rekt Capital observed that Bitcoin has returned to a key support zone following Powell's remarks, with typical FOMC-induced volatility adding short-term pressure.

He emphasized that holding this level keeps the structure intact, but a breakdown could turn the outlook bearish — making tomorrow's session critical.

Echoing a similar view, Jelle said Bitcoin's reaction remains tied to FOMC jitters, and the next day's price movement will likely determine whether support holds or fails.

Image: Shutterstock

Comments
