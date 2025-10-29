'Worst Crypto Bull Market Ever': Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Traders Are Fed Up

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traders continue to outperform altcoin holders as traders voice their frustration over the notable underperformance of the latter.

What Happened: Data from Lookonchain shows how volatile conditions have made active trading a losing game for most. The data showed that holding these major crypto coins has been the only consistently profitable strategy in recent months.

If the recent liquidation cascade flushed out weak hands, a long position could mark the start of a rebound or new upside momentum.

However, if that event signals deeper structural weakness, short positions might offer better risk-reward asymmetry.

Among the standout performers:

Two bullish traders posted over $17 million in realized profits, maintaining 100%- and 69.2%-win rates on BTC, ETH, and SOL.

Another trader, who was fully liquidated during the Oct. 11 crash, rebounded by taking a long position on Ethereum, now up $5 million on a $9.5 million USDC stake.

On the flip side, bearish traders booking short profits on Bitcoin pocketed around $35 million, though one 40x short position ended in total liquidation after being in profit.

Why It Matters: Scott Melker called this the "worst crypto bull market ever," arguing that only Bitcoin holders have meaningfully profited.

Those who traded too actively or diversified into altcoins, he said, have likely lost money.

Unlike previous cycles, this run has lacked a true altcoin season, while crypto stocks have seen brief rallies followed by sharp pullbacks. Even large whales with treasury holdings have absorbed significant drawdowns, amplifying frustration across the industry.

The trader added that the recent liquidation event was the largest in crypto history, wiping out both bullish and bearish positions and leaving most participants deep in the red.

