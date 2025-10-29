TeraWulf Konskie,,Poland,-,August,03,,2025:,Terawulf,Company,Logo,Displayed
Forget MARA And RIOT — TeraWulf's $500M Raise Fuels Breakout Toward $20

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) extended its 2025 financing streak after announcing a $500 million private offering of convertible senior notes due 2032, deepening its expansion into AI-driven data-center infrastructure as shares consolidate near recent highs.

Google-Backed Shift Expands TeraWulf's Reach

The miner said proceeds from the offering will fund its Abernathy, Texas campus and support general corporate purposes, including high-performance computing (HPC) buildouts. 

The move follows the firm's $9.5 billion joint venture with Google-backed Fluidstack earlier in October and a $3 billion debt-financing plan disclosed in September.

The Abernathy facility represents one of TeraWulf's largest U.S. expansions, complementing its low-carbon mining operations in New York and Pennsylvania. 

Shares slipped about 5% after the latest financing announcement, according to The Block.

Corporate Expansion Outpaces Rivals

TeraWulf's partnership with Fluidstack aims to deliver next-generation AI compute capacity, transforming the company from a traditional Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner into a hybrid data-infrastructure operator. 

The deal pushed WULF stock up 25% on its announcement day, reinforcing bullish sentiment across crypto-linked equities.

August filings show Google's pro-forma stake in TeraWulf rose to roughly 14% after a 10-year, $3.7 billion infrastructure agreement.

This stake is viewed as a signal of broader institutional confidence in U.S.-based mining and HPC ecosystems.

Technical Setup Signals Extended Uptrend

TeraWulf Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

TeraWulf stock remains in a strong ascending channel that began with an August breakout above its year-long downtrend. 

On the daily chart, the price trades above its 20-day EMA at $13.50, while the 50- and 100-day EMAs sit lower at $11.59 and $9.41, confirming a layered bullish structure.

The RSI at 67 stays below the overbought line, suggesting room for continuation if buying volume persists. 

Immediate resistance sits near $16.20, followed by the upper channel at $18.50–$19.00. 

A close above these levels could open a path toward the psychological $20 mark.

Support rests at $14.00, then $13.00, with deeper protection at the 50-day EMA near $11.60. 

Losing the lower channel base would shift short-term focus toward $10, where the 100-day EMA and prior consolidation align.

Investor Outlook: Momentum Meets Macro Tailwinds

TeraWulf's continued access to large-scale financing and its alignment with Google's AI ambitions place it ahead of peers such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

For investors, the combination of aggressive capital formation, institutional backing, and favorable technicals suggests upside potential remains while the 20-day EMA trend holds. 

A confirmed breakout above $16.20 would likely extend the rally, whereas failure to defend $13.00 could invite profit-taking.

