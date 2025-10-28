Solana Slips Even As Spot ETF Posts Strong Volume On First Day: Litecoin, HBAR Fail To Impress Wall Street

Hedera, Solana and Litecoin struggled to gain momentum following the debut of their first spot exchange-traded funds on Wall Street on Tuesday.

Bullish Sentiment Fades

SOL, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell over 3% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume jumping 25%.

Proof-of-work token LTC fell 2.85%, while HBAR, which had been gaining momentum ahead of its ETF debut, also delivered an underwhelming performance.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- % Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET) Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -3.23% $194.63 Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) -2.85% $96.93 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) -1.04% $0.1938

A Cold Debut For ETFs

The dip come despite the Wall Street debut of the ETFs tracking the prices of these cryptocurrencies.

Bitwise introduced the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSE:BSOL), offering investors exposure to Solana’s growth potential while earning its 7%+ average staking yield. The ETF clocked $56 million in trading volume on its first day, the most in 2025, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

The other two altcoin ETFs saw tamer demand in comparison, with the Canary HBAR ETF (NASDAQ:HBAR) and Canary Capital’s Litecoin Spot ETF (NASDAQ:LTCC) closing the day with $8 million and $1 million in volume, respectively.

Price Action: Litecoin ETF fell 1.57% after-hours after closing 4.78% lower at $24.13 during Tuesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

HBAR ETF fell 1.19% after-hours after closing down 5.70% to $27.09 in the regular session. Bitwise’s SOL ETF, meanwhile, rose 0.08% in the after-hours period following a 3.58% dip during the regular trading hours.

