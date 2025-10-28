Solana logo and coin with shiny elements
October 28, 2025 11:50 PM 2 min read

Solana Slips Even As Spot ETF Posts Strong Volume On First Day: Litecoin, HBAR Fail To Impress Wall Street

Follow

Hedera, Solana and Litecoin struggled to gain momentum following the debut of their first spot exchange-traded funds on Wall Street on Tuesday.

Bullish Sentiment Fades

SOL, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell over 3% in the last 24 hours, with trading volume jumping 25%.

Proof-of-work token LTC fell 2.85%, while HBAR, which had been gaining momentum ahead of its ETF debut, also delivered an underwhelming performance.

CryptocurrencyGains +/- %Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-3.23%$194.63
Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) -2.85%$96.93
Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR)-1.04%$0.1938

See Also: Western Union To Enter Crypto Market With Solana-Powered Stablecoin Launch In 2026

A Cold Debut For ETFs

The dip come despite the Wall Street debut of the ETFs tracking the prices of these cryptocurrencies.

Bitwise introduced the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSE:BSOL), offering investors exposure to Solana’s growth potential while earning its 7%+ average staking yield. The ETF clocked $56 million in trading volume on its first day, the most in 2025, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

The other two altcoin ETFs saw tamer demand in comparison, with the Canary HBAR ETF (NASDAQ:HBAR) and Canary Capital’s Litecoin Spot ETF (NASDAQ:LTCC) closing the day with $8 million and $1 million in volume, respectively.

Price Action: Litecoin ETF fell 1.57% after-hours after closing 4.78% lower at $24.13 during Tuesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

HBAR ETF fell 1.19% after-hours after closing down 5.70% to $27.09 in the regular session. Bitwise’s SOL ETF, meanwhile, rose 0.08% in the after-hours period following a 3.58% dip during the regular trading hours.

Photo Courtesy: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

HBAR/USD Logo
$HBARHedera - United States dollar
$0.19480.15%
Overview
LTC/USD Logo
$LTCLitecoin - United States dollar
$96.800.18%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$193.96-0.13%
BSOL Logo
BSOLBitwise Solana Staking ETF Bitwise Solana Staking ETF
$25.57-%
LTCC Logo
LTCCCommon Shares of Beneficial Interest of Canary Litecoin ETF
$23.75-6.27%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved