XRP 3-Day Profitable Trading Plan Eyes 46% Upside If Bulls Hold $2.60

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is gearing up for a high-stakes move, with traders zeroing in on $2.60 as the crucial level that could unlock a three-day rally of up to 46% — or trigger a swift collapse if bulls fail to defend it.

Key Resistance Levels XRP Traders Must Watch Now

XRP Daily Chart Analysis (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows XRP capped by a descending trendline from July's $3.66 high.

Fibonacci retracement levels highlight immediate resistance near $2.77 and $2.96, aligning with the 0.5 and 0.382 retracements.

The 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $2.61 provides initial support, with the 20-, 50-, and 100-day EMAs clustering between $2.56 and $2.73.

This zone will determine short-term bias and likely direction for the next few sessions.

Momentum and Key Trigger Levels

Momentum remains balanced, with the RSI near 51.

A daily close above $2.69 would confirm strength and open targets at $2.77 and $2.94.

Failure to hold the EMA cluster could invite a pullback toward $2.56 and $2.40, where structural support aligns with the 50- and 100-day EMAs.

Short-Term XRP Chart Setup Signals Make-Or-Break Levels Ahead

XRP Short-Term Price Action (Source: TradingView)

On the two-hour chart, XRP trades above the supertrend level near $2.57.

XRP remains inside an ascending structure that formed after the October rebound.

Holding above $2.60 keeps the setup intact and supports continuation toward $2.70 and $2.77.

A drop below $2.56 would invalidate this pattern and expose $2.44 and $2.32.

Whale Flows And Outflows Show Market Still On Edge

XRP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Data from October 28 showed $8.68 million in net outflows, extending the month's trend of distribution.

Persistent outflows reduce the chance of a strong breakout unless inflows return soon.

XRP Three-Day Trading Setup : How Bulls Can Unlock 46% Upside

Long trades look favorable if XRP confirms a breakout above $2.69, with stops below $2.56.

Targets for this setup stand at $2.77 and $2.94.

If broader sentiment improves, especially after a potential Fed rate cut and progress from the Trump–Xi meeting, upside could extend.

In that case, XRP might retest the $3.80 region, aligning with its July cycle high.

If XRP loses $2.56, short positions become valid with stops above $2.70 and targets at $2.44 and $2.32.

The overall bias is neutral with a bullish tilt as long as price holds above $2.56.

