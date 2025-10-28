Hyperscale Stock Surges 33% After-Hours As Investors Cheer Bitcoin Mining Fleet Upgrade, Nvidia GPU Cloud Launch

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (AMEX:GPUS) shares surged in Monday's after-hours trading on increasing optimism about the company’s intentions to launch Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) graphics processing unit cloud platform.

Access To Premium Nvidia’s GPUs

The stock rallied 33% after-hours, extending its gains from the regular trading session.

Last week, the company, which operates data centers for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining and hosting AI ecosystems, announced plans to launch an on-demand NVIDIA GPU cloud platform from its Michigan campus.

“We remain committed to running an artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center and Bitcoin mining operation side-by-side at our Michigan Facility,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data

The service offers instant access to NVIDIA’s high-end GPUs, such as the H100, B200 and B300, which are built for high-performance computing.

More Efficient Bitcoin Mining Devices

Hyperscale also received its Bitmain S21+ mining units earlier this month and confirmed a new order for an additional 1,000 S21+ miners.

Notably, The Bitmain S21+’s are one of the most energy-efficient Bitcoin mining systems available on the market, offering better hashrate performance and power efficiency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $113,927.77, down 1.19% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hypescale shares jumped 33% in after-hours trading after closing 24.48% higher at $0.4979 during Monday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 90%.

Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings show Growth as the strongest category for GPUS at 18.33/100. To see how the stock compares against other Bitcoin miners, click here.

