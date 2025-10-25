Days After Pardon, CZ Says Crypto Will 'Make a Lot of Money for the Country'

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao believes that cryptocurrency will significantly contribute to the U.S. economy.

Last week, President Donald Trump pardoned Zhao, who was convicted of violating U.S. anti-money-laundering laws. Trump granted the pardon citing sympathy for claims that Zhao faced political persecution.

The decision came after months of behind-the-scenes efforts, including Binance's quiet backing of the Trump family's World Liberty Financial crypto venture.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday to make America a Bitcoin and crypto capital. Responding to it, Zhao took to X, to express his views on the potential impact of cryptocurrency on the U.S. economy.

Also Read: Trump's Crypto Firm Allegedly Received Covert Aid From Binance Before Founder's Pardon Plea

He stated, “Crypto’s gonna make a lot of money for the country.”

Trump’s order is a significant step towards embracing cryptocurrency. This move could potentially lead to increased investment in the sector, fostering innovation and economic growth.

CZ’s post reflects the optimism shared by many in the crypto community about the potential benefits of this executive order.

His statement suggests that he believes the increased adoption and integration of cryptocurrency into the U.S. economy could lead to substantial financial gains for the country.

Read Next

Crypto's Next Frontier: Binance CEO Eyes Fiat Ramps To Unlock User Expansion

Image: Shutterstock/Koshiro K