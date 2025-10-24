Dogecoin Shows 4 Signs Of Breakout After Weeks Of Silence

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is consolidating near $0.195 after failing to hold gains above $0.30 earlier in October, with technical charts signaling a breakout may be imminent.

Dogecoin Holds Within Ascending Channel

DOGE Daily Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows DOGE trading inside a broad ascending channel while staying capped under a descending trendline from late 2024.

Key exponential moving averages (20, 50, 100, 200) between $0.207 and $0.222 are acting as near-term resistance.

The Supertrend indicator near $0.242 also caps upward momentum, reinforcing the need for a clean breakout.

Dogecoin must close above $0.22 to shift market sentiment decisively back in favor of buyers.

Short-Term Structure Points To Compression

DOGE 4-Hour Chart Analysis (Source: TradingView)

On the 4-hour chart, DOGE price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern.

The token trades near $0.195, just above critical support at $0.18–$0.187.

Bollinger Bands have tightened significantly, signaling volatility compression that often precedes a major move.

Parabolic SAR dots have flipped closer to price, showing early signs of bullish pressure.

A confirmed breakout above $0.202–$0.205 would validate the setup. Failure to clear this level could trigger another retest of $0.18 support.

Flows And Sentiment Reflect Quiet Accumulation

DOGE Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

According to Coinglass data, Dogecoin saw $1.13 million in net outflows on Oct. 24.

Tokens moving off exchanges often indicate accumulation by long-term holders.

Still, overall inflows since mid-October remain modest.

Without renewed demand or external catalysts, DOGE risks staying range-bound between $0.18 and $0.22.

Key Levels Define The Next Move

A clean move above $0.205 could set DOGE on course to test resistance at $0.22.

A daily close beyond that level may extend the rally toward $0.27–$0.30.

If price loses $0.18, the next major support sits near $0.16 — a zone that has historically attracted strong buying interest.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock