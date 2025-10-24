ADA Eyes Outperformance Over BTC, XRP As Cardano Charts Signal 50% Rally

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is gaining momentum after weeks of tight consolidation, with technical charts signaling a potential 50% breakout toward $0.92.

ADA price action signals path toward $0.92 target

Cardano Price Action (Source: TradingView)

ADA trades near $0.645 on Friday, holding just above a narrowing wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.

The setup suggests the token is coiling for a decisive move.

Price has flipped the $0.64–$0.65 band into support and is attempting to reclaim the 50-EMA near $0.67.

A breakout above this zone could target the 200-EMA at $0.73, followed by the $0.90–$0.92 resistance range.

If confirmed, the move would represent nearly a 50% gain from current levels.

Failure to maintain support near $0.62 would invalidate the bullish setup.

Exchange outflows highlight tightening Cardano supply

ADA Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Exchange data from Coinglass shows $8.6 million in net outflows on Oct. 24.

The reduction in reserves indicates tokens are moving off exchanges.

Daily Chart Strengthens Bullish Case

ADA Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the daily timeframe, ADA is holding the $0.62–$0.64 accumulation zone.

Liquidity remains concentrated below $0.60, forming a solid base for buyers.

The Parabolic SAR has started flattening, suggesting that bearish momentum is fading.

A daily close above $0.67–$0.70 would confirm a momentum reversal, setting sights on $0.73 and eventually $0.92.

If price breaks below $0.62, however, traders could see ADA retrace toward the $0.50 liquidity pool before finding new demand.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock