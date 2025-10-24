Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Stock Soars 62% After-Hours On Partnership With BitGo To Build Multi-Asset Crypto Treasury

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares exploded in Thursday’s after-hours trading after the company partnered with digital asset firm BitGo to support its multi-asset cryptocurrency treasury strategy.

Qualigen Links Up With BitGo To Manage Crypto Treasury

The stock lobbed over 60% after-hours, building on its gains in the regular trading session.

The rally comes after the California-based biotech company picked BitGo as its treasury management partner, enabling access to liquidity and custody for its digital assets.

Qualigen, majority-owned by Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI), will invest across a diversified basket of the world's top 10 cryptocurrencies using BitGo’s over-the-counter desk. BitGo will keep the assets in a regulated cold storage with necessary compliance protocols.

Price Action: Qualigen shares jumped 62.60% in after-hours trading after closing 5.37% higher at $3.530 during Thursday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has slid 16.15%

