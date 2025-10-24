Cathie Wood Says 'Thrilled' To Back The Largest Corporate ETH Holder Outside US: Expanding 'Access' Is Key

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood extended her support to Quantum Solutions, the largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-centered cryptocurrency treasury company outside of the U.S., on Thursday.

ETH Treasury Trend Takes Off In Japan

Wood said that Ark is “thrilled” to back Japan’s first institutional-grade ETH treasury firm, quoting a post by the company’s CEO, Francis B. Zhou.

“Expanding access to innovation in global capital markets is key — thrilled to do this alongside Quantum Solutions and Francis B. Zhou,” the veteran investor said. Wood, however, didn't reveal the actual amount invested or the size of the stake.

Zhou revealed that Quantum Solutions accumulated 2,365 ETH in just a week. The Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company holds a total of 3,866 ETH, worth $15.34 million, according to CoinGecko, making it the largest ETH-focused digital asset treasury outside the U.S.

Zhou added that more ETH buys are on the way and thanked Wood and Ark Invest for their support.

Wood-Led Ark Invest Bullish On ETH

Ark Invest’s support for ETH treasury companies is not new. In July, the asset manager made a significant equity investment in BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMNR), the world’s largest ETH treasury firm with a stash of $12.85 billion.

Wood-led Ark Invest has been bullish on ETH’s potential, citing its role in decentralized finance and yield-bearing capability.

Ark focuses on the "big three" cryptocurrencies with robust ecosystems and utility, namely ETH, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and has avoided investments in meme coin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $3.970.07, up 3.38% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Bitmine shares closed 2.42% higher at $49.19 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BMNR had a stronger price trend over the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Photo Courtesy: Ja Crispy on Shutterstock.com

