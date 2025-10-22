Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 4% As Whale Movements Shake Markets

Bitcoin steadies at $108,000 as major cryptocurrencies experience notable whale activity and strong ETF inflows.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $108,129.42 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,816.24 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $181.44 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.38 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1915 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9906

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 152,518 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $565.84 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Aster, Zcash and DoubleZero.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez notes strong resistance at $119,750. Failure to reclaim this level could push BTC down to $97,130 or even $74,500.

CrediBULL Crypto observed some liquidation above this range, followed by another sell-off, but short-term momentum on lower timeframes still favors an upward path.

Daan Crypto Trades points out Bitcoin is approaching a key area around the daily 200MA/EMA, a trend that has largely held throughout the cycle. Moving averages help gauge momentum and trend strength but are best used alongside other indicators.

Javon Marks highlights that BTC may be in the final stages before a parabolic move, following a two-phase setup seen in previous cycles. The second phase suggests a major bullish surge could be imminent.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock