Why Does Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Say He's 'Eager To Talk To Senate Dems'?

Coinbase (CRYPTO: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong is advocating for a comprehensive U.S. crypto market structure bill amid growing bipartisan momentum for regulatory clarity.

What Happened: Armstrong announced his trip to Washington D.C. on X, confirming meetings with lawmakers from both parties and White House officials to push forward long-awaited crypto legislation.

“Eager to talk with Senate Dems + GOP + White House to get this done,” Armstrong announced.

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, he noted that support for clear crypto rules is "stronger than ever" across both Democratic and Republican lines.

His agenda includes discussions with members of the Senate Banking Committee and White House policy teams, aimed at advancing a framework that could reach President Biden's desk for final approval.

Why It Matters: According to journalist Eleanor Terrett, top crypto executives and policymakers are gathering on Wednesday on Capitol Hill today to revive stalled negotiations over the U.S. crypto market structure bill.

The objective is to finalize and deliver the legislation to President Trump before the midterm elections consume the agenda.

David Sacks, Trump's Crypto and AI Czar, will meet Senate Republicans on the Banking Committee to reinforce the administration's priority of passing the legislation this year.

While some senators, such as John Kennedy (R-LA), have urged caution, citing the bill's complexity, Democrats see potential to find common ground on regulatory oversight.

