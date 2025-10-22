Cardano Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum In Decentralization—But ADA Stuck Below 65 Cents

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has overtaken Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in decentralization metrics, according to new findings from the Edinburgh Decentralization Index.

Cardano Leads Major Networks In Decentralization

The Edinburgh Decentralization Index (EDI) and data from Chainspect show Cardano ranking among the most decentralized blockchains.

Using the Nakamoto Coefficient, Cardano scores 21, higher than both Bitcoin and Ethereum, with coefficients of just 3 and 2.

This means their networks rely more heavily on a handful of large mining pools or staking entities, which can raise concerns about control and security.

Chainspect places Cardano near the top of its global ranking, just behind Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and Moonbeam, reinforcing ADA's resilience and security profile.

Why Decentralization Data Matters For Investors

For investors, decentralization extends beyond ideology — it underpins network security, scalability, and censorship resistance.

Cardano's performance on this metric strengthens its reputation as an institutional-ready platform at a time when regulators are intensifying scrutiny of validator dominance and network control.

The findings also arrive as ISO 20022 compliance initiatives and new enterprise partnerships expand Cardano's visibility in traditional finance.

ADA Price Technicals Suggest A Key Accumulation Zone

Cardano Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: Cardano today trades near $0.64, holding the $0.62–$0.63 demand region that coincides with its ascending trendline support.

This level has acted as a structural pivot since late 2024, marking the lower boundary of a year-long symmetrical triangle pattern.

Immediate support sits at $0.60 and $0.58, both defended multiple times over the past year. A sustained close below $0.60 could expose ADA to a deeper pullback toward $0.50.

Conversely, a rebound from current levels would preserve the bullish structure and potentially mark the start of a new accumulation phase.

Clustered resistance remains between $0.70 and $0.77, where major EMA's, and 200-day exponential moving averages converge.

A breakout above this supply zone could propel ADA toward $0.85–$0.90 initially, with $1.10 as a longer-term target if momentum builds.

Image: Shutterstock