October 21, 2025 3:20 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Surges Back To $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Fed's Crypto Payment Signals

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin briefly climbed to $114,000 on Tueday after the Federal Reserve revealed plans to explore payment accounts for crypto firms, potentially providing them access to Fed payment systems.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$112,146.97
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,018.44
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$194.39
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.48
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2019
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001037

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 141,966 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $557.15 million.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX), Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL) and DoubleZero (CRYPTO: 2Z).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle notes Bitcoin remains rangebound with no major changes; $150,000 remains the ultimate target.

Ted Pillows highlights $12 billion in BTC shorts could be liquidated on a 10% rally, while $6.98 billion in longs are at risk if BTC drops 10%. The market's max pain leans bullish, though CPI data and the U.S.-China trade deal will influence outcomes.

Crypto Tony reports Bitcoin was rejected at triangle resistance and is watching $111,200 for a potential entry if it holds.

Daan Crypto Trades notes Bitcoin's recent range of $107,000–$112,000.

A break above ~$116,000 could signal the end of the correction and higher levels, while a drop below $107,000 may trigger a wick fill and potentially push BTC below $100,000.

Daan concludes bulls are currently in control, but volatility remains high and sentiment is shifting quickly.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock



