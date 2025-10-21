Bitcoin Surges Back To $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Fed's Crypto Payment Signals

Bitcoin briefly climbed to $114,000 on Tueday after the Federal Reserve revealed plans to explore payment accounts for crypto firms, potentially providing them access to Fed payment systems.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $112,146.97 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,018.44 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $194.39 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.48 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2019 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001037

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 141,966 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $557.15 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX), Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL) and DoubleZero (CRYPTO: 2Z).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle notes Bitcoin remains rangebound with no major changes; $150,000 remains the ultimate target.

Ted Pillows highlights $12 billion in BTC shorts could be liquidated on a 10% rally, while $6.98 billion in longs are at risk if BTC drops 10%. The market's max pain leans bullish, though CPI data and the U.S.-China trade deal will influence outcomes.

Crypto Tony reports Bitcoin was rejected at triangle resistance and is watching $111,200 for a potential entry if it holds.

Daan Crypto Trades notes Bitcoin's recent range of $107,000–$112,000.

A break above ~$116,000 could signal the end of the correction and higher levels, while a drop below $107,000 may trigger a wick fill and potentially push BTC below $100,000.

Daan concludes bulls are currently in control, but volatility remains high and sentiment is shifting quickly.

