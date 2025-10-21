Bitcoin,Price,Falling,Down,Concept,,Digital,Cryptocurrency,On,Red,Bar
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 3% As Fear Abounds On Tuesday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is hovering around $108,000 on Tuesday morning amid negative ETF flows and total crypto liquidations hitting $319.85 million, impacting 122,336 traders.

The Fear & Greed Index has remained in the fear zone at 33 for a week.

Spot BTC ETFs saw $40.5 million in net outflows, while ETH ETFs recorded $145.7 million in outflows on Monday.

Trader Commentary

Scott Melker notes that Bitcoin's previous bullish divergences are now invalid and replaced by a hidden bearish divergence. After a short bounce, the market is in a wait-and-see phase for clearer direction.

Crypto trader Niels points out that altcoin/BTC pairs hit their lowest level in five years this month.

Historically, such lows have preceded months of altcoin outperformance. Despite a long downtrend, conditions are slowly shifting toward a risk-on environment.

Ether Wizz observes a potential bull flag forming for Ethereum. As long as the current support zone holds, the outlook remains bullish, keeping a $6,000–$8,000 ETH by year-end within reach.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$108,379.04
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,876.92
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$185.43
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.41

The meme coin market cap remains mostly flat, down 0.3% at $61.9 billion, per CoinGecko.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that 10.5 billion DOGE have accumulated at $0.21, forming a major resistance zone. Traders are advised to watch this key level closely.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1936
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059984
