Dogecoin's Corporate Arm Buys Soccer Club — But DOGE Stuck At $0.20

House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Foundation, has become the largest shareholder in U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, a century-old Italian soccer club currently ranked last in Serie C, according to a company statement Monday.

In partnership with esports firm Brag House Holdings, House of Doge's acquisition marks the first time a European football club has added a cryptocurrency commercialization entity directly into its ownership structure.

The company said it will provide immediate financial support to strengthen football operations and launch community initiatives that integrate Dogecoin utility for fans.

Possible use cases include crypto-based ticketing, concessions, and merchandise payments.

"This is about much more than football," said House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta. "It's the first step in bringing the spirit of Dogecoin into the fabric of the world's game."

House Of Doge Pushes Bold Public Listing After Soccer Deal

The move follows last week's announcement that House of Doge plans to go public through a reverse takeover with Brag House Holdings.

The deal would make it one of the first Dogecoin-linked entities to trade on a public exchange.

While crypto firms have spent millions on sports sponsorships, direct ownership remains rare.

House of Doge's entry mirrors the model used by Solana-backed Brera Holdings, which owns lower-division European clubs as part of a broader digital asset treasury strategy.

The deal could test whether blockchain-backed ownership models can help rescue smaller clubs struggling financially, using fan tokens or digital engagement platforms to rebuild community ties.

Dogecoin Price Struggles To Recover

DOGE Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: Dogecoin price today trades near $0.201 after rebounding modestly from $0.19, but momentum remains weak.

The token sits below its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, with resistance concentrated between $0.213 and $0.226.

A breakout above that range could open upside targets near $0.26 and $0.30, while failure to hold $0.19 risks a slide toward $0.18 or even $0.128.

The RSI at 42 suggests subdued buying strength, and spot flow data shows $31.5 million in net outflows on October 20 as per Coinglass data, continuing a year-long trend of supply moving back to exchanges.

