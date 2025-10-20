Bitcoin, Ethereum Bounce 2% As UK Lifts Crypto ETF Ban

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are up on Monday after the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority lifted its four-year retail ban on crypto exchange-traded notes, allowing 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree to open access to British investors.

FCA Opens Doors To Retail Investors

The move marks a milestone for U.K. digital asset regulation, expanding access to physically backed Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs) beyond institutional buyers.

Asset managers 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree all listed their crypto ETPs on the London Stock Exchange, while BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) followed suit with its iShares Bitcoin ETP, according to the Financial Times.

The FCA's approval allows investors to gain exposure through regulated brokerage accounts and tax-efficient vehicles such as ISAs and SIPPs.

"Today's launch represents a landmark step for the U.K. market and for everyday investors who, for years, have been excluded from regulated crypto products," 21Shares CEO Russell Barlow said in a statement.

Can BTC Break $114K Resistance After FCA Greenlight?

BTC Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Bitcoin today hovers near $110,600 after rebounding from the $107,000–$108,000 demand zone.

The region aligns with the 200-day EMA, where buyers stepped in aggressively following the earlier selloff.

BTC now faces resistance between $113,000 and $114,000, capped by short-term EMAs.

A decisive close above this cluster could pave the way toward $121,400 and $126,000.

Failure to break higher may see another retest of $108,000, with deeper support near $92,000.

ETH Eyes $4,500 If Buyers Defend $3,800 Support

ETH Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Ethereum trades around $4,020, bouncing from its $3,800 support and 100-day EMA.

The move followed a week-long correction that tested its rising trendline from July.

Resistance remains overhead between $4,114 and $4,181, defined by the 20- and 50-day EMAs.

A breakout above $4,200 could open upside targets near $4,500–$4,600, while losing $3,800 risks a drop to $3,565.

Despite lingering weakness in risk assets, ETH's rebound reflects early optimism around U.K. retail inflows into newly approved ETPs.

UK Crypto Access Could Spark Institutional Inflows

The FCA's decision positions the U.K. closer to the U.S. and European markets, where spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have already driven record inflows.

This move could attract long-term institutional capital and support price stability in the coming quarters.

WisdomTree's Alexis Marinof said the listings show "how far the market has evolved," adding that access and transparency are essential to building trust in the asset class.

