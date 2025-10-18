YouTube Celebrity MrBeast Dives Deeper Into Crypto With New Trademark Filing

YouTube sensation MrBeast has submitted a trademark application for a cryptocurrency exchange and payment service, expanding his footprint in the digital finance landscape.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has filed a trademark for MrBeast Financial. The application suggests that the trademark will be utilized for a downloadable app providing cryptocurrency exchange and payment processing services.

The application also includes services like investment banking, insurance, financial wellness education, microfinance lending, and the “financial exchange of cryptocurrency via decentralized exchanges (DEXs).”

However, to link his financial brand to a crypto exchange or payments platform, MrBeast will have to register as a Money Services Business with FinCEN and obtain approval from the SEC or Commodities and Futures Trading Commission.

With a massive following of 446 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast is not new to the crypto universe. He has been active in the sector since at least 2021, investing in startups and making significant NFT acquisitions.

The recent trademark application was submitted last week by Donaldson's Beast Holdings parent company and is still awaiting assignment to an examiner.

If approved, it will add to the portfolio of 52 different trademarks owned by his company.

MrBeast’s move into the crypto space is a significant development, given his massive online following. His venture into cryptocurrency exchange and payment services could potentially influence his millions of subscribers and further mainstream the use of digital currencies.

However, the regulatory hurdles he needs to overcome underline the complexities and challenges of operating within the crypto industry.

Image via Shutterstock