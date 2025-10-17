Bitfarms Stock Falls As Convertible Notes Swell To $500 Million

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares extended their decline Friday after the company boosted its convertible notes offering to $500 million, expanding a deal announced a day earlier that had already pressured the stock.

The move underscores investor interest in the company's debt despite recent turbulence in the Bitcoin mining sector.

• BITF is having a challenging session. Get the complete analysis here.

The new issue consists of $500 million in 1.375% convertible senior notes due 2031, with an option for initial buyers to purchase up to an additional $88 million, bringing the potential total to $588 million. The transaction is expected to close around Oct. 21, subject to standard approvals.

The notes carry an annual interest rate of 1.375%, payable semiannually starting in July 2026, and mature on Jan. 15, 2031. Holders can convert the notes into Bitfarms stock at a rate of roughly 145.69 shares per $1,000 of principal, equal to a conversion price of about $6.86 per share — representing a 30% premium to Thursday's Nasdaq close of $5.28.

Also Read: Bitfarms’ $300M AI Pivot Sparks ETF Rethink: Can Blockchain Funds Handle The AI Boom?

Proceeds from the offering will fund general corporate purposes and the purchase of capped call transactions aimed at limiting potential dilution. Those capped calls are initially set at $11.88 per share, or 125% above the stock's last closing price.

The company said banks and financial institutions facilitating the capped calls may engage in hedging or derivative transactions involving Bitfarms shares, which could add to near-term volatility.

Shares have come under sustained pressure this week as investors weigh the impact of the capital raise on existing equity holders. Bitfarms, which operates energy-efficient data centers across North America, continues to expand its infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining.

The stock has a 52-week high of $6.60 and a low of 67 cents. It remains up about 231% year-to-date and trades roughly 118% above its 50-day simple moving average, reflecting strong momentum in tandem with Bitcoin's rebound this year.

BITF Price Action: Bitfarms shares are trading 6.63% lower at $4.93 at publication on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Bitcoin Plummets 5%, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tumble Over 6% As Crypto Liquidations Top $1 Billion

Photo: Shutterstock

