Trump Family Reportedly $1 Billion In Profit From Crypto Ventures

U.S. president Donald Trump has reportedly built a crypto empire worth more than $1 billion, according to a Financial Times investigation, with family-run ventures spanning memecoins, stablecoins, and tokenized finance.

The Rise Of The "Crypto President"

According to a report published on Thursday, Trump and his family have earned over $1 billion in pre-tax profits through ventures spanning memecoins, stablecoins, trading cards, and decentralized-finance projects.

The report alleges that the network of companies behind the family's digital-asset operations has expanded rapidly since Trump's return to the presidency.

Trump's administration has positioned itself as one of the most industry-friendly in U.S. history.

His policy agenda includes the creation of a national Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reserve, relaxed enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission, and an executive order permitting retirement accounts to invest in digital assets.

White House Crypto Policies Under Fire

Critics argue that these policies have directly benefited Trump-linked entities.

Among them is World Liberty Financial, a firm co-founded by Trump's sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with the family of U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

The company operates the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin, with the FT estimating token-sale proceeds above $2.7 billion.

Eric Trump told the Financial Times that the family's actual crypto profits were "probably more" than the $1 billion figure cited in the investigation.

DT Marks DeFi LLC, controlled by the Trump family, initially owned 75% of World Liberty Financial before trimming its stake to 38%.

Trump personally disclosed $57.3 million in income from the venture for the 2024 calendar year.

The same report links the rapid growth of Trump's crypto ventures to relaxed regulatory scrutiny.

Following Gary Gensler's resignation from the SEC, enforcement actions against major crypto donors, including Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Ripple Labs (CRYPTO: XRP), and Consensys, were reportedly dropped or settled.

Memecoins, Media, And Market Influence

Trump's digital-asset reach extends beyond policy.

His family's memecoin projects, TRUMP (CRYPTO: TRUMP) and MELANIA, together generated roughly $427 million in fees and trading profits, according to the FT.

Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:TMT), parent of Truth Social, pivoted to a Bitcoin-treasury model earlier this year—raising billions in token sales and turning the firm into a reported $3 billion cash generator.

International investors have also backed Trump-linked projects.

The report highlights Abu Dhabi-based MGX's $2 billion stablecoin purchase and a $75 million investment from crypto billionaire Justin Sun into World Liberty Financial, followed by a suspension of the SEC's fraud case against him.

Ethics Questions Surround Trump's Crypto Fortune

Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said the extent of Trump's private interests while in office is "unprecedented in modern U.S. history."

He contrasted Trump's approach with previous presidents who divested personal holdings or placed them in blind trusts.

The White House maintains that Trump's assets are managed through a revocable trust overseen by his son Donald Trump Jr.

A spokesperson said the president "built his business empire long before entering politics" and denied any impropriety.

Market observers warn that Trump's dual role as policymaker and beneficiary could challenge investor confidence, blurring the line between governance and speculation.

