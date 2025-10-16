Coinbase To List Rival Binance's Token? Changpeng Zhao Had A Laugh Hours Before Token Added To COIN Roadmap Amid BNB's Record Breaking Run

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) added BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) to its listing roadmap on Wednesday as the native token of rival exchange Binance surges to record highs.

Subject To These Conditions

The company said that the official launch of BNB is contingent on market-making support and required technical infrastructure.

"We will announce the launch of trading on X once these conditions are met," Coinbase stated. It warned that depositing the token before an official announcement may lead to loss of funds.

CZ Reacts To Coinbase’s ‘Hypocrisy’

Interestingly, just a few hours before the announcement, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao responded with a laughing emoji to an X post questioning Coinbase's perceived “hypocrisy” in failing to list BNB, one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

BNB’s Dream Run In 2025

BNB is in the middle of a record-breaking bull run, with a new high of $1,370.55 clocked earlier this week.

The asset, worth $5.8 billion, has rallied nearly 70% in 2025, far exceeding returns from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Binance remains the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with 24-hour volumes exceeding $25 billion, according to CoinGecko. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the U.S., meanwhile, recorded volumes just over $3 billion in the same period.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BNB was exchanging hands at $1,187.09, down 1.63% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Coinbase shares rose 0.50% in after-hours trading after closing 1.54% lower at $336.30 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings show Growth as the strongest category for the stock at 93.76/100. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to compare it to other cryptocurrency-linked stocks.

Photo Courtesy: T. Schneider on Shutterstock.com