October 15, 2025 3:03 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Struggles At $111,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Sentiment Dips To 'Fear'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is struggling around the $111,000 range, with sentiment dropping into the fear zone again.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$111,300.21
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,998.93
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$197.27
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.43
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1988
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001043

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 155,884 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $413.18 million.       
  • The CoinMarketCap Fear and Greed Index slipped from 42 (Neutral zone) to 37 (Fear zone) in two days.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) and MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader IncomeSharks highlighted that he's preparing for Bitcoin's potential downside while still expecting a rally.

The current setup resembles a previous pattern, though the major sell-off may already be behind us.

Further declines would primarily affect leveraged traders rather than spot holders.

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin's long-term structure remains bullish. Staying above $102,000 is key to maintaining the bull run, while a monthly close below this level would raise concerns.

The Cryptomist remains optimistic about a push toward weekly high. The bullish falling wedge pattern appears intact, and a breakout could take BTC toward $116,000, with altcoins likely retesting their weekly highs.

Image: Shutterstock

