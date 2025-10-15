Bitcoin Struggles At $111,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Sentiment Dips To 'Fear'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is struggling around the $111,000 range, with sentiment dropping into the fear zone again.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $111,300.21 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,998.93 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $197.27 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.43 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1988 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001043

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 155,884 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $413.18 million.

The CoinMarketCap Fear and Greed Index slipped from 42 (Neutral zone) to 37 (Fear zone) in two days.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL), Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) and MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader IncomeSharks highlighted that he's preparing for Bitcoin's potential downside while still expecting a rally.

The current setup resembles a previous pattern, though the major sell-off may already be behind us.

Further declines would primarily affect leveraged traders rather than spot holders.

Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin's long-term structure remains bullish. Staying above $102,000 is key to maintaining the bull run, while a monthly close below this level would raise concerns.

The Cryptomist remains optimistic about a push toward weekly high. The bullish falling wedge pattern appears intact, and a breakout could take BTC toward $116,000, with altcoins likely retesting their weekly highs.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock