Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash Was A Blip, Not A Fundamental Shift, Bitwise's Matt Hougan Says

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, shared his perspective on last week's crypto flash crash, framing the event through a long-term investment lens.

What Happened: In his latest investment memo, Hougan noted that crypto markets attract both long-term believers and highly leveraged short-term traders, making sudden shocks—like the $20 billion liquidation triggered by a Trump tweet on tariffs—appear extreme but often temporary.

To evaluate the event's significance, Hougan asked three key questions:

Did any major player collapse? No; losses were mostly limited to individual investors, allowing for a quick market rebound.

No; losses were mostly limited to individual investors, allowing for a quick market rebound. How did the technology perform? Blockchains and DeFi platforms largely remained resilient, with only minor issues at some centralized exchanges like Binance.

What's the investor sentiment? Professional investors largely ignored the event, signaling minimal panic.

He concluded that the flash crash was a blip, not a fundamental shift. Long-term drivers like technology adoption, regulation, and institutional participation remain intact. While short-term volatility may persist, the broader crypto bull market is expected to continue.

Why It Matters: Hougan's optimism is supported by recent market trends: spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs have returned to net inflows totaling $340 million, a sharp recovery from Monday's $755 million outflow.

Liquidations, which peaked at $1.2 billion on Friday, have stabilized as Bitcoin rebounded to $115,000 and is now consolidating.

While sentiment improved after Donald Trump's softening stance on U.S.-China trade tensions, Hougan emphasizes that crypto markets tend to self-correct quickly in the absence of major fundamental shifts, filtering out macroeconomic noise.

