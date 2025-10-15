Shiba Inu Burns 43 Million SHIB In One Transaction: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is seeing a surge in burn activity, which sparked hopes the meme coin may regain some of its mojo.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001060 $6.3 billion -12.8% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2023 $30.6 billion -18.9% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 7458 $3.13 billion -20.2%

Trader Notes: According to TradingView data, Shiba Inu's technical indicators signal caution, with the majority of moving averages pointing to a sell or strong sell rating.

Statistics: Shiba Inu's burn rate surged 27,014.2% in a single day, with 42.9 million SHIB removed from circulation in one transaction roughly 24 hours ago, tightening supply and boosting market sentiment.

ShibariumScan data reveals significant ecosystem growth, as new accounts jumped from 4 to 39 in a day and transactions rose from 5,579 to 7,733.

Community News: Shibarium has reactivated the Plasma Bridge for the BONE token following a recent exploit in which attackers siphoned over $4.1 million via a flash loan attack.

The updated bridge now includes a blacklisting system to flag and block suspicious addresses, along with a 7-day withdrawal delay for all BONE Plasma withdrawals, providing an additional security buffer for operators and the network team.

