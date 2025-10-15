Bitcoin Stalls At $112,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate On Thursday

Bitcoin is trading near $112,000 on Thursday morning as rising inflows into spot BTC and ETH ETFs lifted the broader crypto market by 2.3%.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $102.6 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw outflows of $236.2 million.

In the past 24 hours, roughly 134,427 traders were liquidated, totaling $373.5 million.

Price Discovery Next?

Trader Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin has filled its CME gap, a signal that often leads to upward momentum.

Yet, uncertainty around Trump's China tariffs continues to pose risks. A potential U.S.-China trade deal could spark a strong rally.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Bitcoin's key support and resistance levels, with the $112,000–$117,000 range being critical in the days ahead.

Michael van de Poppe observed Ethereum forming a higher low, setting up for a potential breakout within 1–2 weeks and positioning for a new all-time high.

Jelle pointed out that Solana has broken out of an 18-month re-accumulation range, successfully retested it, and is now trending higher.

With price back above $200, a move past $250 could open the path for significant gains.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $112,394.73 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,103.90 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $203.51 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.50

The meme coin market cap fell 4.9% over the past 24 hours to $66.4 billion, per CoinGecko. Solana-themed meme coins dropped 4.7%, while AI meme coins declined 6.6%.

Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin's daily Bollinger BandWidth (BBW) is signaling bullish momentum, suggesting potential for an upcoming breakout.

Shiba Inu’s burn rate spiked 27,014.2% in a single day as 43.5 million SHIB was removed from the ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2022 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001063

