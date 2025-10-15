Bitcoin Stalls At $112,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate On Thursday

Bitcoin is trading near $112,000 on Thursday morning as rising inflows into spot BTC and ETH ETFs lifted the broader crypto market by 2.3%.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $102.6 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw outflows of $236.2 million.
In the past 24 hours, roughly 134,427 traders were liquidated, totaling $373.5 million.
Price Discovery Next?
Trader Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin has filled its CME gap, a signal that often leads to upward momentum.
Yet, uncertainty around Trump's China tariffs continues to pose risks. A potential U.S.-China trade deal could spark a strong rally.
Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Bitcoin's key support and resistance levels, with the $112,000–$117,000 range being critical in the days ahead.
Michael van de Poppe observed Ethereum forming a higher low, setting up for a potential breakout within 1–2 weeks and positioning for a new all-time high.
Jelle pointed out that Solana has broken out of an 18-month re-accumulation range, successfully retested it, and is now trending higher.
With price back above $200, a move past $250 could open the path for significant gains.
The meme coin market cap fell 4.9% over the past 24 hours to $66.4 billion, per CoinGecko. Solana-themed meme coins dropped 4.7%, while AI meme coins declined 6.6%.
Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin's daily Bollinger BandWidth (BBW) is signaling bullish momentum, suggesting potential for an upcoming breakout.
Shiba Inu’s burn rate spiked 27,014.2% in a single day as 43.5 million SHIB was removed from the ecosystem.
