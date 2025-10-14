Bitcoin Slides Below $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 3% On Early Tuesday

Bitcoin is back below $112,000 as rising spot BTC and ETH ETF outflows, combined with growing liquidations, drag the broader crypto market down 4.2% early Tuesday.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $326.5 million in outflows, while Ethereum ETFs recorded a larger exit of $428.5 million.

Over the past 24 hours, around 223,291 traders were liquidated, totaling $716.72 million.

Standard Correction Ahead Of Clear New Trend

Bitcoin remains range-bound between $107,000 and $117,000.

A breakout above $117,000 potentially signals a new all-time high, while a drop below $107,000 risks bearish momentum, according to Daan Crypto Trades.

Michael van de Poppe noted BTC's current pullback is routine, with volatility likely to remain high until a clear trend forms.

XRP has fallen below $2.50, as 2.23 billion XRP were sold by whales since Friday, reported chart analyst Ali Martinez.

Ethereum has broken below $4,060 support. Analyst Ted Pillows highlighted $3,800 as the next key level, with further downside toward $3,400–$3,600 possible. A reclaim of $4,060–$4,250 could spark a strong rebound.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $111,396.36 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,978.33 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $195.79 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.45

The meme coin market cap dropped 5.6% over the past 24 hours to $64.1 billion, according to CoinGecko. Cat-themed coins led the decline with an 8.6% loss, followed by AI meme coins down 7.6%.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted that if Dogecoin holds $0.16, it could rebound strongly toward $0.48.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1993 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001041

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock