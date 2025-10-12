Donald Trump Once Said The US Could Pay Off Its $37 Trillion Debt Burden With Bitcoin—But Could It Really?

President Donald Trump's past remarks about Bitcoin's potential to "save America" deserve scrutiny: what it would actually take for the cryptocurrency to cover the $37 trillion U.S. national debt?

Bitcoin Would Need $1.8 Million To Match U.S. Debt

Trump has previously suggested the nation’s debt burden could be paid off with Bitcoin.

But according to calculations based on Treasury data and blockchain supply metrics, Bitcoin's circulating supply of roughly 19.93 million coins would need to reach a combined value of $37 trillion to offset the U.S. debt load.

That implies an average price of nearly $1.86 million per BTC, based on the current supply figures compiled by MacroMicro and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

At today's levels, Bitcoin trades near $112,000, giving it a market capitalization of about $2.23 trillion — a fraction of what would be needed.

Even on paper, the market cap required to match U.S. debt is astronomical, and converting that value into actual dollars would be impossible without crashing the market.

Liquidity And Market Depth Make It Unworkable

Economists say even if Bitcoin were to reach such valuations, converting that amount of crypto into cash would be self-defeating.

Large-scale liquidation would erode liquidity and trigger cascading selloffs long before the government could access the full value.

Additionally, a large portion of Bitcoin's supply is considered illiquid — locked in long-term wallets, lost keys, or institutional reserves.

Estimates suggest more than 20% of all mined Bitcoin is effectively unrecoverable, further reducing available liquidity.

Beyond market dynamics, there are also legal and political constraints.

The U.S. government cannot forcibly seize or monetize all privately held Bitcoin without massive backlash and constitutional challenges.

Economic Fallout Would Overshadow The Goal

Analysts note that even if Bitcoin's market value equaled $37 trillion, attempting to convert that theoretical wealth into dollars would destabilize global markets.

Selling that volume into any trading venue would collapse prices, trigger derivatives losses, and potentially ignite systemic contagion across currencies and equities.

The Peterson Foundation has warned that fiscal solutions depend on sustainable economic growth and policy reform — not speculative asset revaluations.

Long-term debt reduction relies on GDP expansion, spending discipline, and tax reform, rather than the monetization of digital assets.

Realistic Path Lies In Fiscal Policy, Not Bitcoin

Economists say the only viable methods for reducing U.S. debt involve a mix of deficit management, interest cost control, and structural reforms.

While Bitcoin may serve as a speculative hedge or diversification tool for sovereign reserves, it cannot replace fiscal policy.

The numbers make the point clear: Bitcoin would need to appreciate more than 1,300% from current prices and maintain global demand equivalent to the combined market capitalization of every U.S. company in the S&P 500.

