Gold Recently Hit $4,000—Can Bitcoin Follow To $150,000?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may soon catch up to gold’s multi-week rally if past patterns repeat, according to one prominent analyst.

What Happened: In an update in his private Patreon group, prominent analyst Kevin said gold is approaching a cyclical top, driven by extreme momentum and a historically high monthly RSI of 92.16—the highest since 1979.

Clustered Fibonacci extensions indicate a likely peak in late October or November, and silver and palladium are showing similar signs of a broad metals top.

Drawing on historical cycles (2012–13, 2016–17, 2020–21), Kevin notes that Bitcoin has historically accelerated after gold peaked, marking the final rally of each cycle.

Examining BTC relative to gold, he points to an upward consolidation channel and Fibonacci alignments, suggesting Bitcoin may currently be near a relatively low before potentially outperforming gold.

An inverse head-and-shoulders pattern forming in this zone could further support this view.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Trade Sideways As Dogecoin Gains On Friday

What's Next: Kevin predicts that if gold stalls as expected, Bitcoin could "catch up" and begin the final leg higher of its cycle within the next 45 days.

While a break from historical patterns remains a risk, the alignment of monthly gold charts with BTC/gold trends offers compelling evidence.

Gold currently shows parabolic price action and euphoric sentiment, with overheated indicators unseen since at least 1979, signalling a potential near-term top.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock