If You Bought 1,000 DOGE A Year Ago, You'd Now Be Up Over 120%

The price of meme coin pioneer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continues its steady climb, posting 122.7% gains over the past year, driven by optimism around the newly launched DOJE ETF and increasing corporate treasury accumulation of the token.

What Happened: A $1,000 investment in Dogecoin made on Oct. 10, 2024, would have purchased 9,267.84 DOGE. At the current price of $0.2450, that same investment would now be worth $2,270.62, more than doubling in value.

While Dogecoin may never again deliver the astronomical returns seen in its early years, the meme coin's resilience continues to surprise skeptics.

Despite repeated predictions of its decline due to limited real-world utility, Dogecoin remains the undisputed leader of the meme coin sector, boasting a market capitalization near $37 billion.

Why It Matters: Corporate and institutional engagement with Dogecoin is quietly growing. CleanCore Solutions recently disclosed that its treasury holdings have surpassed 710 million DOGE (worth $173.9 million) as of Oct. 6, 2025, with an ongoing plan to accumulate 1 billion DOGE.

In late September, Thumzup Media announced a $2.5 million capital infusion into DogeHash Technologies to expand its mining operations and deploy next-generation ASIC miners.

Meanwhile, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) became the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin ETF upon its mid-September debut, posting a record $17 million in first-day trading volume, the highest of any ETF launched in 2025.

What's Next: Crypto trader Degengambleeh predicts Dogecoin's price discovery phase is closer than many expect.

Daan Crypto Trades notes DOGE has been grinding higher since June, forming a compression pattern, a setup that often precedes explosive breakouts.

He adds that if Dogecoin holds above its 200-day MA/EMA and maintains higher highs and higher lows, upside continuation remains the likely scenario, especially if ETF-related demand accelerates.

Meanwhile, analyst Javon Marks points out that in the past two market cycles, Dogecoin has consistently reached the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level.

If history repeats, that could imply a potential +800% rally to around $2.28 this cycle, and in a more aggressive scenario, even above $9.80, representing a 3,690% surge from current prices.

