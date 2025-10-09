Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu — Floki Is Up 10% And Getting Its First ETF In Europe

Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) is up over 10% in the past week, outperforming Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), off the back of its first-ever exchange-traded product launch in Europe.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) $0.00009439 $900.5 million +10.8% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2487 $37.6 billion -2.7% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001207 $7.1 billion -3.9%

Trader Notes: EtherNasyonal noted that Floki has been steadily climbing since its 2022 lows, with each dip acting as a setup for the next surge.

The 2021 all-time high supply zone is now in focus, signaling the potential for a major comeback if history repeats itself.

Pentoshi emphasized Floki's bullish structure, marked by higher highs and higher lows.

A close above the bottom line on the 3-day to 1-week candle could unlock a potential 2x move if it reclaims the previous range. Traders are advised to wait for confirmation before entering.

Community News: Floki launched its first FLOKI ETP in Europe, making it the only BNB Chain project besides BNB to achieve an ETP listing. Valour Floki (FLOKI) SEK, listed on the Spotlight Stock Market, provides regulated exposure for both institutional and retail investors.

This milestone underscores Floki's accelerating adoption and sets the stage for additional regulated products to broaden its reach.

