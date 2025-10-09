XRP, Solana Just Touched Their Last Support Before The Altcoin Abyss

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are sitting on their final technical supports, with traders warning that one decisive move lower could trigger a cascade of liquidations across the altcoin market.

Solana Price Prediction: $219 Support Or Total Breakdown?

SOL Technical Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Solana trades around $222, struggling to hold its rising trendline support near $219 after a sharp rejection from $225.

The level aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $222 and short-term EMAs, forming a key support zone.

Broader structure on the 4-hour chart forms a large symmetrical triangle.

A breakdown below $219 could open a move toward $214 (0.382 retracement) and $205, with further downside risk to $190.

On the upside, bulls need a close above $229 to retest $240, where the 0.786 Fibonacci level meets the triangle's upper boundary.

A breakout above $240 would shift the technical narrative toward $253 and signal renewed strength.

Marcantonio of GalaxyHQ compared Solana to a "digital Panama Canal," predicting it could dominate tokenized securities trading by 2030.

While the broader outlook remains positive, the near-term setup leaves no room for error.

XRP Slips To Its Last Defense

XRP Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

XRP trades near $2.81, testing its ascending trendline support that has held since mid-July.

The level aligns with the 50-day EMA at $2.85, creating the final technical layer before a potential breakdown.

A move below $2.80 would invalidate the higher-low structure and expose $2.70 and $2.64 (200-day EMA) as next support zones.

Deeper loss of momentum could send XRP toward $1.89, which served as the base for its summer rally.

For bulls, recovery depends on reclaiming $2.92 and then $3.10, where descending trendline resistance caps upside attempts.

Only a daily close above that level would restore short-term bullish momentum and open the door for a move toward $3.50.

Why It Matters

Supports like $219 on Solana and $2.80 on XRP are not just chart levels — they are the fault lines of altcoin leverage.

Billions in open interest sit tethered to these ranges, meaning a single breach could unleash cascading liquidations across exchanges.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is battling resistance near $4,500 and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trying to regain $122,000, creating a backdrop where majors may dictate whether altcoin floors survive.

The convergence of major-cap stability and fragile altcoin supports makes this inflection point unusually decisive for market structure.

