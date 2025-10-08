Bitcoin Back To $123,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Attempt A Bounce

Cryptocurrency markets are climbing as Bitcoin's uptrend resumes, fueled by corporate BTC purchases and increased demand for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $123,519.26 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,519.30 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $227.06 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.90 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2583 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001236

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 129,160 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $399.13 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), Mantle (CRYPTO: MNT) and SPX6900 (CRYPTO: SPX).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Castillo Trading highlighted that Bitcoin is showing a healthy bounce, with dips becoming shallower and increasingly difficult to catch.

This suggests strong momentum and the potential for continued upward movement, even though $120,000 bids remain unfilled.

Trader Tim noted that Bitcoin's recent close was weak, raising caution.

A strong weekly close could alleviate concerns, and altcoins might still catch longs, but for now, warning signs remain.

No top is being called, yet the outlook is not entirely clear.

Satoshi Stacker observed that overly aggressive bearish positions at recent lows triggered short liquidations, which are now fueling Bitcoin's rally.

Daan Crypto Trades commented that Bitcoin is demonstrating strong early October momentum.

Although the month still has a long way to go, Q4 is starting off well.

A gradual pace would help sustain the trend rather than risk an unsustainable spike.

IncomeSharks pointed out that Bitcoin continues to follow the expected pattern, while yesterday's small red candle led to unnecessary bearish posts that didn't reflect the market's true direction.

