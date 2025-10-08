'Asia's MSTR' Metaplanet Meets Chart Level That Could Make Or Break It

Metaplanet Inc. (OTCQX:MTPLF) enters Q4 under the spotlight, with investors weighing a December shareholder meeting and bullish commentary from Strategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) Michael Saylor against persistent technical weakness on the charts.

Extraordinary General Meeting Set For December

On Oct. 8, Metaplanet announced plans to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Dec. 22, with Oct. 24 as the record date for shareholder eligibility.

The board described the fourth quarter as "a critical period" for advancing its corporate vision.

While the agenda remains undisclosed, the timing signals possible updates on balance sheet management, capital allocation, or expansion within Japan's emerging digital asset sector.

Market participants are closely watching whether management outlines a clearer strategic path to monetize its growing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exposure or launch new financial products.

Michael Saylor Sees Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Opportunity In Japan

In a recent interview with Bitcoin Magazine last week, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor described Metaplanet as "issuing digital equity in Japan" and positioned to outperform domestic peers.

He contrasted Bitcoin's 55% annual growth rate with the much slower pace of Japanese equities, noting that Metaplanet's "MetaYield" initiative could redefine local credit markets by issuing digital credit instruments tied to Japanese debt.

Saylor added that Metaplanet could eventually become one of Japan's most valuable firms if digital credit issuance gains institutional traction — calling it a "billion-dollar opportunity in the making."

Metaplanet Stock Faces Harsh Technical Roadblocks

Metaplanet Inc. Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Technical analysis: The daily chart shows Metaplanet trading inside a defined descending channel since June, with price repeatedly rejecting at the upper boundary.

The 20-day EMA at ¥618 acts as immediate resistance, while stronger cluster resistance sits between the 50- and 100-day EMAs at ¥773–847.

The Parabolic SAR continues to track above price action, confirming that bearish momentum remains dominant.

Bulls point to the defense near ¥560 as a potential short-term floor, though failure to hold this level risks a slide toward ¥500 or even ¥400 if sentiment deteriorates.

Only a sustained breakout above ¥620–¥650 with convincing volume would suggest a trend reversal.

Why It Matters

Metaplanet is not simply another small-cap stock wrestling with technical pressure.

It is testing whether a listed Japanese company can reinvent itself by putting Bitcoin and digital credit at the center of its corporate identity.

The December EGM may serve as one of the first real-world case studies of how digital assets merge with traditional equity markets in Japan.

What makes this moment extraordinary is the collision of a fragile chart, a volatile balance sheet, and billion-dollar ambitions backed by voices like Michael Saylor.

If Metaplanet executes, it could shift the conversation from speculative hype to a new model of corporate finance in Asia.

That, in turn, could deepen institutional recognition of Bitcoin as more than a hedge — as a core balance sheet asset.

