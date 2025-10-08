Dan Ives Begins Global Tour To Promote World Network — Meanwhile, Eightco Shares Rise After-Hours

Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS), visited the World Network (WLD) flagship store in San Francisco on Tuesday, as part of his international tour promoting the identity verification project.

Ives Kickstarts Global Tour

The Wall Street tech analyst posted a photo of himself visiting the store, with replicas of Orb devices in the background.

“Great to be visiting the Worldcoin flagship store in San Francisco, CA today, meeting fellow Orbians as the single sign-on authentication for the AI world takes hold,” Ives said.

Ives will visit Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and London as part of the global tour.

Ives Projects $8 Billion Valuation For Company

Ives’ visit to the World store comes in the wake of Eightco’s ambitious “Power of 8” initiative, aiming to acquire 800 million WLD tokens for its treasury and verify 8 billion humans.

He projected a potential $8 billion valuation for Eightco, based on a target of $10 per WLD token. The company had a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion as of Tuesday’s close.

Ives previously described the World project as the "intersection of AI and crypto" and the iris scanning technology used by Orb devices as the future standard for identifying humans and separating them from bots.

World, formerly Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is an identity verification project that captures people’s irises to confirm their humanness and build a digital ID, allowing them to receive free WLD tokens.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLD was exchanging hands at $1.19, down 9.31% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

in contrast, Eightco shares rose 1.68% in after-hours trading after closing 2.17% higher at $11.31 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

Photo Courtesy: wisely on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.