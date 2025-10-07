Bitcoin,Price,Falling,Down,Concept,,Digital,Cryptocurrency,On,Red,Bar
October 7, 2025 2:57 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Reverse Gains, Plummet Over 3%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are retreating as Bitcoin's uptrend falters due to profit-taking after an intraday high above $125,000.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$120,716.62
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,460.97
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$222.49
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.87
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2499
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001224

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 179,559 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $615.98 million.     
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) and SPX6900 (CRYPTO: SPX).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Stockmoney Lizards noted that the current dip is likely to end around $118,000–$119,000, setting the stage for the next upward leg.

Cold Blooded Shiller highlighted that bears are temporarily in control, as profit-taking pressures push Bitcoin lower in the short term, validating the minor pullback.

Byzantine General emphasized $118,000 as a key support level, waiting to see if it holds to provide a favorable entry for the next rally.

CryptoUB explained that this is Bitcoin's first pullback and potential low sweep in the current rally. A rebound between $119,500 and $120,900 would be ideal to maintain aggressive momentum. The overall takeaway: this pullback is a healthy reset rather than a bearish signal, potentially priming Bitcoin for its next leg higher.

