BNB Flips XRP, USDT To Become Top 3 Coin Behind Bitcoin, Ethereum

BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) surged nearly 7% on Tuesday to trade above $1,300, overtaking XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and USDT (CRYPTO: USDT) in global rankings to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

BNB Flips XRP And USDT In Market Rankings

BNB's valuation climbed to roughly $178 billion, with the shift marking a decisive rotation in market leadership as investors allocate capital toward networks generating consistent revenue and measurable user activity.

The breakout also represents one of BNB's strongest daily performances of the quarter, supported by a mix of on-chain growth and institutional positioning.

Analysts note that this milestone reinforces BNB's status as a utility-driven asset supported by real blockchain engagement.

$130 Million Net Inflows Fuel BNB's Record-Breaking Rally

BNB Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

As per Coinglass, on-chain data shows that more than $130 million in inflows entered BNB over the past two days, marking the largest accumulation streak since midyear.

At the same time, BNB Chain has surpassed all other blockchains in daily transaction fees, overtaking Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) as reported by Cointelegraph.

BNB Price Breakout Targets $1,500 As Technicals Flash Strength

BNB Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: From a technical standpoint, BNB has broken out of a long-term ascending channel, clearing resistance near $1,200 and accelerating sharply higher.

The rally followed a rounded base structure built earlier this year, with the 50-day EMA at $1,077 acting as a launch point for the current breakout.

The RSI reading above 78 suggests overbought conditions, though momentum remains supported by conviction-driven inflows rather than short-term speculation.

Immediate resistance lies between $1,400–$1,500, while short-term support is now forming near $1,200.

Why It Matters

BNB's breakout is more than a price move.

The token has effectively turned its blockchain activity into a market moat, with daily fees now outpacing rivals and capital inflows reinforcing its dominance.

Unlike stablecoins or passive tokens, BNB's ascent shows that utility-backed demand can directly alter crypto's hierarchy.

If sustained, this shift challenges the idea that only Bitcoin and Ethereum can anchor the top tier of digital assets, carving space for a utility chain to stand alongside them.

