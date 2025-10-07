Bitcoin Could Reach $150,000 If Q4 Seasonality Delivers, Trader Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged over 10% over the past week, reinforcing expectations for a strong Q4.

What Happened: In his latest podcast, Trader Mayne discussed a missed opportunity, triggered by the "H12 breaker" on BTC, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

He acknowledged poor execution despite correctly anticipating market bias, emphasizing that trade plans outweigh social media sentiment.

Mayne emphasized that structurally, the weekly Bitcoin chart remains constructive:

Higher lows formed at a weekly bullish order block.

Two high-probability paths: an exponential breakout followed by a cool-off, or a temporary range pullback opening a potential "mini alt window."

Near-term bearish risk is low unless the weekly candle closes significantly below recent highs.

Mayne further outlined the following exit strategy:

Market Structure: Track higher timeframes (daily/3D/weekly) to identify breaks. Accept false signals and adapt if levels are reclaimed.

Track higher timeframes (daily/3D/weekly) to identify breaks. Accept false signals and adapt if levels are reclaimed. Portfolio Targets: Take profits once pre-defined goals are reached, even if it's only initial capital or a rotated tranche.

Take profits once pre-defined goals are reached, even if it's only initial capital or a rotated tranche. Price Targets: Use Fibonacci levels and deviations as guides, combined with structure and portfolio milestones rather than waiting for perfect prints.

Why It Matters: Mayne stresses cycle management during price discovery, warning against emotional trading driven by hype or invalidation.

Mayne remains bullish into year-end, targeting $140,000–$150,000 for Bitcoin this quarter.

He emphasized risk/reward has compressed since the 2022 lows.

Momentum remains strong, but disciplined exits are critical as price discovery accelerates.

The goal, he says, is to "maximize as much of your bull market gains as possible" and avoid round-tripping during a fast top: "Once it's in, it ends quickly."

