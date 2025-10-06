Peter Schiff Describes Bitcoin's Jump Over $126,000 As 'Bear Market Rally': 'Too Early For Bitcoiners To Get Excited…'

Economist Peter Schiff downplayed Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) ongoing rally Monday, suggesting it’s too early to be excited about.
Just A Bear Market Rally, Says Schiff
In an X post, Schiff said that while Bitcoin set a new high in dollar terms, i.e, $126,000, it was still about 15% below its record high when priced in gold.
“I still think it’s too early for Bitcoiners to get excited about the rally. Until Bitcoin can make a new high priced in gold, it’s just a bear market rally,” the gold bug said.
What Does Data Suggest?
As of this writing, it required roughly 31.429 ounces of gold to buy Bitcoin, down from an all-time high of 40.05 ounces in December of last year.
|Asset
|ATH Price in Gold ounces (Recorded on December 17, 2024)
|Price in Gold ounces (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
|Gains +/-
|Price in USD (Recorded on December 17, 2024)
|Price in USD (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin
|40.05
|31.429
|-21.5%
|$106,140.60
|$124,413.89
|Gold
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$2,646.60/Ounce
|$3,968.32/Ounce
However, when compared across a two-year timframe, the situation changed dramatically, with one unit of BTC costing twice as much gold as before.
|Asset
|Price in Gold ounces (Recorded on October 6, 2023)
|Price in Gold ounces (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
|Gains +/-
|Price in USD (Recorded on October 6, 2023)
|Price in USD (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin
|15.316
|31.429
|+105.28%
|$27,946.60
|$124,413.89
|Gold
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$1,832.03/Ounce
|$3,968.32/Ounce
When asked about the price Bitcoin would need to reach to match gold’s move, Schiff responded, “It’s a moving target as gold keeps rising. But based on where gold is now, Bitcoin would have to rise to about $148,000 to match its record high priced in gold.”
‘Digital Gold’ Rallies Alongside Real World Counterpart
Schiff’s comments come at a time when both Bitcoin and gold were on a record-breaking run. While spot gold broke past $4,000 per ounce for the first time late Tuesday, the leading cryptocurrency topped $126,000.
Schiff has been a vocal critic of Bitcoin, stating last month that the apex digital asset was in a bear market and had failed to live up to its hype as “Digital Gold.”
Notably, gold was up nearly 50% in 2025, while Bitcoin has rallied 33% year-to-date.
