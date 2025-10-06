Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
Bitcoin Consolidates At $124,000 Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Awaiting Permission To Surge

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrencies are consolidating at highs on Monday morning after Bitcoin made a new all-time high on Sunday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$123,932.31
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,570.83
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$232.14
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.99
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2586
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001265

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 126,157 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $233.33 million.     
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $985.08 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $233.5 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned that Bitcoin may be entering a short-term profit-taking phase as the TD Sequential indicator flashes a sell signal.

Daan Crypto Trades noted that BTC has surged to a new all-time high after breaking out of its channel/flag pattern.

The price is attempting to sustain momentum above this high, with the $117,000–$118,000 zone serving as critical support.

While the trend remains bullish, a higher low is expected after the "up only" move. Consolidation between $112,000–$124,000 could weaken the broader bullish outlook.

Ethereum is showing strong momentum, with crypto trader Mags predicting a target of $7,331 after breaking above $4,000, ending a 1,146-day consolidation.

A brief dip to $3,800 was swiftly reversed, confirming bullish strength, with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension marking the next key level.

Solana, according to trader Jelle, continues a steady climb following a 1.5-year consolidation that cleared weak hands. Targets of $500–$600 before year-end are possible, suggesting a quiet but "hated rally" in progress.

XRP/BTC has broken out of a 7.5-year descending channel, with the 50EMA cleared after 5.5 years of resistance, according to EtherNasyonal. The current accumulation phase could precede a strong rally.

GalaxyBTC anticipates Dogecoin may surprise many traders with its next move.

