Smart children buying bitcoin cryptocurrency
October 6, 2025 1:50 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin's Next Stop $150,000 Or A Dip In Store? Here's What These Analysts See Coming

Follow

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soaring to new all-time highs on Sunday, analysts have lifted their optimistic targets for the leading cryptocurrency.

How High Will BTC Go In This Cycle?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst CrediBULL Crypto said that Bitcoin's next leg to $150,000 has begun, after the asset broke through $125,000 for the first time.

"At this stage- it is anyone’s guess how deep of a pullback we may get here at our highs (if any), but just like last time, anything above the lows of the origin of this impulse (at 108,400) is fair game," the analyst stated.

They added that dips into the $108,000-$118,000 zone would be a "blessing" to add on to the positions.

See Also: Anthony Pompliano Says Stocks Are Not ‘Productive Enough’ If They Get Beaten By Bitcoin And Gold: BTC Is The ‘Hurdle Rate’

Similarly, cryptocurrency commentator BitBull said that while Bitcoin may face corrections, the uptrend was far from over.

"I think BTC could rally towards $135,000-$140,000 this month and possibly $160,000 by November before a cycle top," the analyst added.

S

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$123740.890.18%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved