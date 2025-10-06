Bitcoin's Next Stop $150,000 Or A Dip In Store? Here's What These Analysts See Coming

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) soaring to new all-time highs on Sunday, analysts have lifted their optimistic targets for the leading cryptocurrency.

How High Will BTC Go In This Cycle?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst CrediBULL Crypto said that Bitcoin's next leg to $150,000 has begun, after the asset broke through $125,000 for the first time.

"At this stage- it is anyone’s guess how deep of a pullback we may get here at our highs (if any), but just like last time, anything above the lows of the origin of this impulse (at 108,400) is fair game," the analyst stated.

They added that dips into the $108,000-$118,000 zone would be a "blessing" to add on to the positions.

See Also: Anthony Pompliano Says Stocks Are Not ‘Productive Enough’ If They Get Beaten By Bitcoin And Gold: BTC Is The ‘Hurdle Rate’

Similarly, cryptocurrency commentator BitBull said that while Bitcoin may face corrections, the uptrend was far from over.

"I think BTC could rally towards $135,000-$140,000 this month and possibly $160,000 by November before a cycle top," the analyst added.

